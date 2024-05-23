NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections Just Over A Month Out

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results with five weeks until the event.

Nicholas Crain

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NBA Draft Combine was the last significant event on the draft calendar before individual and group workouts for the prospects hoping to hear their names called next month. At this point, how prospects perform will become much less public as teams attempt to finalize their boards and get firsthand looks at the players they're interested in.

In a draft class with so much uncertainty, these draft boards for every team will fluctuate and change even through the day of the 2024 NBA Draft. Even then, there continue to be more data points that help project how the draft could unfold. With just over a month until teams have to make their decisions, quite a bit will change.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts to a call during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts to a call during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY

1. Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr (NBL)

2. Washington Wizards: Donovan Clingan (UConn)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

Early Lottery

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) celebrates after a three pointer during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) celebrates after a three pointer during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

4. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic (INTL)

5. Detroit Pistons: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

6. Charlotte Hornets: Ron Holland (Ignite)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Stephon Castle (UConn)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Late Lottery

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) reacts to 72-66 loss to Purdue at the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Elite 8 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) reacts to 72-66 loss to Purdue at the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Elite 8 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, March 31, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter (Providence) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Yves Missi (Baylor)

Mid-First Round

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) controls the ball in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) controls the ball in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Kel'el Ware (Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribble against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O'Connell (12) during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribble against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O'Connell (12) during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tyler Smith (Ignite)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Zach Edey (Purdue)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

25. New York Knicks: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

28. Denver Nuggets: Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

Early Second Round

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Cam Christie (24) rushes up the court against Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry (1) on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 76-64.
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Cam Christie (24) rushes up the court against Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry (1) on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 76-64. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Dillon Jones (Weber State)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Jamal Shead (Houston)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

43. Miami Heat: Alex Karaban (UConn)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): AJ Johnson (NBL)

45. Sacramento Kings: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

Late Second Round

Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) reacts after the Bruins were defeated by the Oregon Ducks 68-66 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) reacts after the Bruins were defeated by the Oregon Ducks 68-66 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

46. LA Clippers (via IND): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

47. Orlando Magic: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Coleman Hawkins (Illinois) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Trey Alexander (Creighton)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): JT Toppin (New Mexico)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Jonathan Mogbo (Illinois)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Nicholas Crain

NICHOLAS CRAIN

Nick is co-founder and lead draft analyst for Draft Digest. A credentialed NBA reporter for over five years, he's covered the league for various outlets including SLAM and Forbes.