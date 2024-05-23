2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections Just Over A Month Out
The NBA Draft Combine was the last significant event on the draft calendar before individual and group workouts for the prospects hoping to hear their names called next month. At this point, how prospects perform will become much less public as teams attempt to finalize their boards and get firsthand looks at the players they're interested in.
In a draft class with so much uncertainty, these draft boards for every team will fluctuate and change even through the day of the 2024 NBA Draft. Even then, there continue to be more data points that help project how the draft could unfold. With just over a month until teams have to make their decisions, quite a bit will change.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr (NBL)
2. Washington Wizards: Donovan Clingan (UConn)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic (INTL)
5. Detroit Pistons: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
6. Charlotte Hornets: Ron Holland (Ignite)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Stephon Castle (UConn)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)
11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter (Providence)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Yves Missi (Baylor)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tyler Smith (Ignite)
22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Zach Edey (Purdue)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
25. New York Knicks: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
28. Denver Nuggets: Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
30. Boston Celtics: Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Dillon Jones (Weber State)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Jamal Shead (Houston)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Cam Christie (Minnesota)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
43. Miami Heat: Alex Karaban (UConn)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): AJ Johnson (NBL)
45. Sacramento Kings: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
47. Orlando Magic: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): JT Toppin (New Mexico)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Jonathan Mogbo (Illinois)
