Pemsl Arrested For Driving With Revoked License

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl was arrested by Iowa City police early Monday morning for driving with a revoked license.

Pemsl, 22, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Monday when an officer noticed the car that Pemsl was driving, a 2009 Ford Escape, had a broken taillight cover. Pemsl gave the officer an Iowa identification card and said he did not have his license with him.

Pemsl's license had been revoked after his arrest for drunken driving in September. It was to be reinstated on March 28.

Pemsl was suspended for Iowa's exhibition game against Lindsey Wilson College and the Hawkeyes' season opener against SIU-Edwardsville.

Pemsl, a fourth-year junior, has played in 22 games this season, averaging 12.2 minutes in a reserve role. He averages 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.