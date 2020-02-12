McCaffery: Pemsl 'Recognized Immediately He Made A Big Mistake'

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said forward Cordell Pemsl "recognized immediately he made a big mistake," when he arrested early Monday morning for driving with a revoked license.

Pemsl is suspended for Thursday's game against Indiana, and McCaffery said he'll be back with the team on Friday.

Pemsl was arrested in Iowa City when he was pulled over by police for having a broken taillight. Pemsl, who was arrested in September on a drunken driving charge, had his license suspended after the incident.

"The thing with him, he recognized immediately he made a big mistake," McCaffery said on his Wednesday teleconference. "If you have a suspended license, don't drive, it's pretty simple.

"College kids get hungry, he wanted to go to McDonald's, it's very close to his house. He made a mistake, and he's going to pay the price for it. And he'll be back Friday."

Pemsl, a fourth-year junior, has played in 22 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. He has averaged 12.2 minutes per game.

McCaffery said forward Riley Till will step into Pemsl's spot in the rotation.

Till, who came to Iowa as a walk-on, was placed on scholarship before this season. He has played 73 minutes in 14 games this season.

"Riley's got good size," McCaffery said of Till, a 6-foot-7 junior. "He's bouncy. He's smart. He really has a keen sense of what we need — what his strengths are, what his weaknesses are. He plays with his strengths, away from his weaknesses. I have full confidence in him."