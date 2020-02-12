HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

McCaffery: Pemsl 'Recognized Immediately He Made A Big Mistake'

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl (35) will miss Thursday's game at Indiana. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said forward Cordell Pemsl "recognized immediately he made a big mistake," when he arrested early Monday morning for driving with a revoked license.

Pemsl is suspended for Thursday's game against Indiana, and McCaffery said he'll be back with the team on Friday.

Pemsl was arrested in Iowa City when he was pulled over by police for having a broken taillight. Pemsl, who was arrested in September on a drunken driving charge, had his license suspended after the incident.

"The thing with him, he recognized immediately he made a big mistake," McCaffery said on his Wednesday teleconference. "If you have a suspended license, don't drive, it's pretty simple.

"College kids get hungry, he wanted to go to McDonald's, it's very close to his house. He made a mistake, and he's going to pay the price for it. And he'll be back Friday."

Pemsl, a fourth-year junior, has played in 22 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. He has averaged 12.2 minutes per game.

McCaffery said forward Riley Till will step into Pemsl's spot in the rotation.

Till, who came to Iowa as a walk-on, was placed on scholarship before this season. He has played 73 minutes in 14 games this season. 

"Riley's got good size," McCaffery said of Till, a 6-foot-7 junior. "He's bouncy. He's smart. He really has a keen sense of what we need — what his strengths are, what his weaknesses are. He plays with his strengths, away from his weaknesses. I have full confidence in him." 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Resumé Watch: Breaking Down The Hawkeyes' Blemishes

Some losses will catch the NCAA selection committee's eyes, but everyone has them.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ct33

The Garza Streak: A Look Behind The Numbers

Iowa center has nine consecutive Big Ten games of 20 or more points.

John Bohnenkamp

Bracketology: Hawkeyes Are Either 5 Or 6

There is almost a seed consensus heading into final weeks.

John Bohnenkamp

Pemsl Arrested For Driving With Revoked License

Iowa forward charged early Monday morning.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Monday Tipoff: Hawkeyes Get Ready For Last Laps In Big Ten Race

Hawkeyes have four on the road, three at home, to close the regular season.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ct33

Hawkeyes' Frustration Is A Powerful Fuel

Iowa strikes quickly, pulls away for 96-72 win over Nebraska.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Video: Fran On Wieskamp, And Iowa's Response To Wednesday's Loss

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ct33

Hawkeyes Set Up Showdown With Maryland

Iowa takes 83-71 win at Purdue to stay in tie for Big Ten lead.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

'It's Not Fun': Hawkeyes Not Interested In Looking Back

Iowa wants to move on from 36-point loss at Purdue.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

Hawkeyes play the Boilermakers in the first of a two-game road swing.

John Bohnenkamp