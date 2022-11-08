Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Iowa Basketball Opens with Win

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery dives for a loose ball during a game against Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 7, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Photo Gallery: Iowa Basketball Opens with Win

Hawkeyes Run By Bethune-Cookman Monday at Carver
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
137A0695
28
Gallery
28 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Kaleb Johnson
Football

Kaleb Johnson Snags Pair of B1G Weekly Awards

By Iowa Sports Information
Bill Brashier
Football

Bill Brashier Helped Hayden Fry Rebuild Hawkeyes

By Rick Brown
Josh Dix
Basketball

Josh Dix A Student of the Game

By John Bohnenkamp
Riley Moss, Seth Benson
Football

Watch: Iowa Defense Purdue Postgame Interviews

By Rob Howe
Nico Ragaini, Sam LaPorta
Football

Watch: Iowa Offense Interviews Purdue

By Rob Howe
Kirk Ferentz
Football

HN TV: Kirk Ferentz Purdue Postgame

By Rob Howe
Spencer Petras
Football

Bohnenkamp: Iowa-Purdue Takeaways

By John Bohnenkamp
Cooper DeJean
Podcast

Instant Reaction Podcast - Iowa Dominates Purdue

By Andrew Downs