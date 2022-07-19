Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Iowa Basketball Practice

Iowa's Connor McCaffery calls out instructions while dribbling the ball up the court during practice on July 19, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Photo Gallery: Iowa Basketball Practice

Hawkeyes Honed In on Summer Workouts
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
137A2317
18
Gallery
18 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Fran McCaffery Press Conference

By Rob Howe58 minutes ago
Kris Murray
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Basketball Player Interviews

By Rob Howe1 hour ago
Spencer Petras
Football

HN TV: Spencer Petras on Iowa Swarm NIL

By Rob Howe1 hour ago
Connor McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Connor McCaffery on Iowa Swarm NIL

By Rob Howe1 hour ago
Kirk Ferentz
Football

HN TV: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa Swarm NIL

By Rob Howe1 hour ago
Iowa Swarm Collective
Football

HN TV: Iowa Swarm Collective Launches

By Rob Howe1 hour ago
Lisa Bluder
Football

Iowa Swarm Launches in Support of Student-Athletes

By John Bohnenkamp4 hours ago
Dylan Nedved
Spring Sports

Iowa's Dylan Nedved Picked by San Diego

By Iowa Sports InformationJul 18, 2022