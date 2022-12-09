Photo Gallery: Iowa-Iowa St. Men's Basketball

Iowa’s Filip Rebraca (0) celebrates a three-point basket against Iowa State on Dec. 8, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Photo Gallery: Iowa-Iowa St. Men's BasketballHawkeyes Cruise By Cyclones, 75-56, Thursday Night at CarverAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Dec 8, 2022 10:52 PM EST24Gallery24 ImagesScroll to ContinueRead MoreJack Campbell Wins Butkus AwardDec 8, 2022 4:11 PM ESTPhoto Gallery: Iowa-ISU Women's BasketballDec 7, 2022 10:04 PM ESTHN Podcast - Anxiety over Hoops, TransfersDec 7, 2022 12:23 PM ESTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes