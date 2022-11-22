Photo Gallery: Iowa-Omaha Basketball

Iowa's Ahron Ulis (1) is defended by Omaha's La 'Mel Robinson on Nov. 21, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Photo Gallery: Iowa-Omaha BasketballHawkeyes Play Host to Non-Conference Opponent Monday NightAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Nov 21, 2022 10:02 PM EST27Gallery27 ImagesScroll to ContinueRead MoreIowa Basketball Cruises Against OmahaNov 22, 2022 8:16 AM ESTPhil Parker Broyles Award SemifinalistNov 21, 2022 5:13 PM ESTJack Campbell Named B1G Defensive Player of WeekNov 21, 2022 11:12 AM ESTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes