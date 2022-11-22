Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Iowa-Omaha Basketball

Iowa's Ahron Ulis (1) is defended by Omaha's La 'Mel Robinson on Nov. 21, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Omaha Basketball

Hawkeyes Play Host to Non-Conference Opponent Monday Night
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
137A3373
27
Gallery
27 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Kris Murray
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Cruises Against Omaha

By John Bohnenkamp
Phil Parker
Football

Phil Parker Broyles Award Semifinalist

By Iowa Sports Information
Jack Campbell
Football

Jack Campbell Named B1G Defensive Player of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
Iowa Women's Basketball
Basketball

Watch: Iowa Women Belmont Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Spencer Petras
Football

Watch: Iowa Players Minnesota Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Watch: Kirk Ferentz Minnesota Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Howe: Iowa's Comeback Kids Still Rolling

By Rob Howe
Spencer Petras
Football

Bohnenkamp: Iowa-Minnesota Takeaways

By John Bohnenkamp