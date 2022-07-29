Photo Gallery: Iowa Women's Basketball Practice

Iowa's Kate Martin passes the ball inside during practice on July 29, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Photo Gallery: Iowa Women's Basketball PracticeHawkeyes Run Through Summer Workout Friday in Iowa CityAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Jul 29, 2022 4:13 PM EDT30Gallery30 ImagesScroll to ContinueRead MoreHN TV: Iowa Women's Player Interviews6 minutes agoHN TV: Lisa Bluder Press Conference 7-29-2213 minutes agoSam LaPorta on Mackey Watch ListJul 27, 2022 5:50 PM EDTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes