Pryce Sandfort Commits to Iowa Basketball

2023 Waukee (IA) Northwest wing Pryce Sandfort walks through Kinnick Stadium during his Iowa visit on Oct. 16, 2021. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Waukee Northwest Wing Chooses Hawkeyes
Iowa Basketball secured a verbal commitment from a recruit with a familiar last name Saturday. Class of 2023 Waukee (IA) Northwest High wing Pryce Sandfort, the younger brother of Hawkeye sophomore Payton Sandfort, announced his pledge to the Hawkeyes. 

Pryce Sandfort (6-7, 190) also reported scholarship offers from Clemson, Drake, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State. He officially visited Iowa last weekend after official stops at Nebraska and Drake in July. 

Sandfort joins Moline High and Mid-Pro Academy teammates Owen Freeman and Brock Harding as members of the Hawkeyes' 23 class. They're hoping to add New England four-star big man J.P. Estrella, who visited Iowa with Sandfort last weekend, to the group. 

Pryce Sandfort averaged 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals as a junior last season. He shot 52.6 percent from the floor, including 40.5 on threes, and 89.2 from the foul line.

Rivals and 247 Sports rank Sandfort as a three-star prospect and the No. 135 player overall nationally in the '23 recruiting class.

 

