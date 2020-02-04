HawkeyeMaven
Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes' Schedule Is All About The Quad-1s

Iowa's CJ Fredrick (5), Luka Garza (55), Connor McCaffery (30), Bakari Evelyn (4) and Joe Wieskamp (10) leave the court during a timeout in Sunday's game against Illinois. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa has nine men's basketball games remaining in the regular season.

Seven of them are, at the moment, considered Quadrant 1 games for the NET, the formula used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Iowa was 21st in the NET when Tuesday's rankings came out. The various bracketologists around the sports have the Hawkeyes as a 4 or 5 seed in their mock brackets.

That seed number could climb with what the Hawkeyes have left in the season.

Saturday's home game against Nebraska (170 NET) is considered a Quadrant 4 game. The March 3 home finale against Purdue (39 NET) is a Quadrant 2 game.

Iowa's numbers so far have been impressive when matched up with other top teams.

The Hawkeyes have seven Quad-1 wins, tied with Baylor for second in the nation, two behind Kansas.

Iowa also has 10 Quad-1 and Quad-2 wins, fifth in the nation behind Kansas (14), Baylor (13), and Butler and Seton Hall (11 each).

A look at the Hawkeyes' resumé heading into Wednesday's game at Purdue.

The records

Record: 16-6

Conference: 7-4

Nonconference: 9-2

Road: 3-3

Road nonconference: 2-0

Neutral: 2-2

Quadrant 1: 7-4 (4-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 2: 3-1 (0-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 3: 2-1 (1-0 nonconference)

Quadrant 4: 4-0 (4-0 nonconference)

The analytics

NET: 21

BPI: 18

KenPom: 13

Sagarin: 15

Average NET win: 118

Average NET loss: 49

Strength of schedule: 75

Nonconference strength of schedule: 213

What's ahead

Quadrant 1 games: At Michigan State (10, Feb. 25), Ohio State (20, Feb. 20), Penn State (24, Feb. 29), at Illinois (March 8), at Purdue (39, Feb. 5), at Minnesota (44, Feb. 16), at Indiana (51, Feb. 13)

Quadrant 2 games: Purdue (39, March 3)

Quadrant 4 games: Nebraska (170, Feb. 8)

