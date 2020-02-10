HawkeyeMaven
Resumé Watch: Breaking Down The Hawkeyes' Blemishes

Iowa's Luka Garza looks for an opening in Saturday's game against Nebraska. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

There aren't going to be many NCAA Tournament resumés without blemishes this season.

Let's look at the three losses on Iowa's team sheet that could make a difference in seeding when Selection Sunday arrives.

• DePaul, 93-78, Nov. 11. This feels like a long time ago, but when the committee breaks down resumés, a loss in November is just as impactful as one in February.

For a while, it looked like this wouldn't be a bad defeat for the Hawkeyes. The Blue Demons started strong, going 11-1 in nonconference play.

But since Big East play began, DePaul is 1-10. That's not a good look.

• Nebraska, 76-70, Jan. 7. Shooting 4-of-33 in 3-pointers cost Iowa a chance at a road win. It also provided the Hawkeyes with their lone Quadrant 3 loss.

Nebraska is at 176 in the NET, and it's hard to see the Huskers going much higher or lower than that the rest of the season.

• Purdue, 104-68, Feb. 5. This is a Quadrant 1 loss, so it's not that damaging. Still, the margin of defeat will stick out a bit.

It's one of two defeats this season in which the Hawkeyes surrendered more than 100 points — the 103-91 loss at Michigan was another.

If there is one thing working in Iowa's advantage, it's the remaining schedule. All seven of the Hawkeyes' games are against Quad-1 teams, and it's likely they'll only face Quad-1 teams in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis — the only Big Ten teams not in the NET top-50 (which count as Quad-1 games on neutral courts) are Indiana (61), Northwestern (147) and Nebraska.

A look at Iowa's numbers:

The records

Overall: 17-7

Home: 12-1

Road: 3-4

Neutral: 2-2

Big Ten: 8-5

Nonconference: 9-2

Quadrant 1: 5-5 overall, 4-1 nonconference

Quadrant 2: 5-1 overall, 0-1 nonconference

Quadrant 3: 1-1 overall, 0-0 nonconference

Quadrant 4: 6-0 overall, 5-0 nonconference

The analytics

NET: 28

BPI: 22

KenPom: 18

Sagarin: 26

