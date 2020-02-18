Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes Still In Line To Host

Iowa's 93-59 loss at Maryland last Thursday may have cost the Hawkeyes a chance to win the Big Ten women's basketball regular-season title.

It hasn't hurt the Hawkeyes' chances of being at home for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes (21-5 overall, 12-3 Big Ten) have an RPI of 10 heading into this week. Iowa is off until Saturday's home game against Penn State, so that number won't move much, if at all.

ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme still has the Hawkeyes as a 4 seed, which would make them a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are 5-1 against the RPI top 25, 8-2 against the top 50. They are tied for third among Division I teams for most wins against top-25 RPI teams — only Oregon (7-1) and Maryland (6-4) have more. Iowa is fourth in wins against top-50 teams — South Carolina (11-1), followed by Maryland (10-4) and Oregon (9-3).

Iowa's schedule over the final three games includes home games with Penn State (207 RPI) and Minnesota (71), followed by a game at Rutgers (47) before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

A look at the Hawkeyes' resumé:

The records

Overall: 21-5

Big Ten: 12-3

Nonconference: 9-2

Home: 13-0

Road: 6-4

Neutral: 2-1

Nonconference home: 6-0

Nonconference road: 1-1

Nonconference neutral: 2-1

Conference home: 7-0

Conference away: 5-3

RPI 1-25: 5-1

RPI 26-50: 3-1

RPI 51-100: 4-2

RPI 101-150: 2-1

RPI 150-plus: 7-0

The analytics

RPI: 10

Strength of schedule: 18

Opponents' strength of schedule: 16

Nonconference strength of schedule: 56

Average RPI win: 106

Average RPI loss: 65