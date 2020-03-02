Resumé Watch: What To Watch For In The NET

Iowa defeated Penn State, a team ahead of the Hawkeyes in the NCAA's NET, on Saturday.

And Iowa's NET ranking didn't change — the Hawkeyes didn't move from the 29th spot.

Don't fret.

Something to remember about the NET — as it was with the RPI, Iowa's ranking doesn't matter as much as the teams that they've played.

Iowa's average opponent NET is 91, which ranks 28th among NCAA Division I teams. The Hawkeyes' average NET win is 110, which is fine — for comparison, Baylor, which is fifth in the NET, has an average NET win of 108 and Duke (6th in the NET) has an average win of 109. Iowa's average NET loss is 49 — for comparison, Duke's average NET loss is 61.

Some other numbers that matter:

• Iowa is 8-7 against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for fourth most in Quad-1 wins.

• Iowa has 13 Quad-1 and Quad-2 wins, tied for fifth most.

Iowa has one Quad-2 game remaining — Tuesday at home against Purdue (35 NET). The regular-season finale at Illinois is a Quad-1 game.

The records

Overall: 20-9

Big Ten: 11-7

Nonconference: 9-2

Home: 14-1

Road: 4-6

Neutral: 2-2

Nonconference home: 5-1

Nonconference away: 2-0

Nonconference neutral: 2-1

Quadrant 1: 8-7 (2-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 2: 5-0 (2-0 nonconference)

Quadrant 3: 3-2 (2-1 nonconference)

Quadrant 4: 4-0 (3-0 nonconference)

The resumé

NET: 29

BPI: 25

KenPom: 21

Sagarin: 24

Overall strength of schedule: 86

Nonconference strength of schedule: 222

Average NET win: 110

Average NET loss: 49

Average opponent NET: 91