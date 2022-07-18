Trent Sisley Discusses Recent Iowa Basketball Offer

The Iowa coaches often spread out in July, hitting up as many AAU tournaments as possible during a key recruiting evaluation period. Sometimes, however, they'll end up in the same spot, where they can talk about who they're seeing.

That was the case earlier this month in Kansas City. Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery and longtime assistant Sherman Dillard paired up to watch 2025 Indy Heat forward Trent Sisley.

They liked what they saw. They called him on the phone and offered a scholarship.

"They said they liked how hard I played," Sisley told HN. "I can shoot the ball. As a bigger kid, that's something they look for.

"I can step out and shoot it. I can play inside, too, when I've got smaller guys on me. I can play inside and out. I can play in transition. So, I can pretty much do everything."

Sisley (6-8, 200) attends Santa Claus (IN) Heritage Hills High. The Hoosier State sophomore-to-be already reports offers from Indiana and Purdue. Arizona, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Ohio State and Tennessee are showing him interest.

With three years of high school remaining, he's not rushing through the recruiting process.

"I definitely don't want to write anybody off too early because I obviously still have a lot of time. So I definitely just want to keep my options open for right now," Sisley said.

He's researching schools recruiting him and getting to know coaches. That takes time.

Sisley enjoyed his early conversation with McCaffery and Dillard.

"Talking to them was good. They seem pretty cool. Iowa is a place that wins. I'm looking for a winning program," Sisley said.

He's paid attention to the Hawkeyes producing a pair consensus All-Americans the last two seasons. Luka Garza and Keegan Murray were drafted into the NBA, the latter going fourth overall last month.

"I've watched those guys during the regular season and in the tournaments. I look for how programs develop guys. It's always cool when they have guys like that who come through, develop and eventually make it to the NBA," Sisley said.

While Heritage Hills plays a more deliberate tempo, Indy Heat likes to get up and down the court like the Hawkeyes. Sisley enjoys that fast pace.

"They like to put up points, and that's definitely something I could get into. I like to score, so it's definitely a match. I like playing fast. I think it's just more fun to get out in transition and play fast," he said.

Sisley has set up visits to Indiana and Purdue. He's been working on an Iowa trip.

"I talked to coach Dillard and they said they would like to have me out in the fall for a football game. I think me and my family will try to get out there this fall. I'd like to check out the campus, the basketball facilities and what they have academically," he said.

Notre Dame and Michigan State have picked up their interest in Sisley as of late, he said.

"The recruiting process has been pretty good so far. I grew up watching all these schools. To start getting recruited by them has been pretty cool," he said.

Last year as a freshman, Sisley averaged 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals a game.