Tristan Spurlock Joins Iowa Basketball Staff

Virginia Native Takes Over as Hawkeyes' Director of Player Development

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa head men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Tuesday that Tristan Spurlock has been hired as the team's director of player development.

Spurlock joins the Hawkeye staff after playing professionally for nine years, mostly overseas in over 10 different countries. He concluded his playing career last year, averaging 12 points and six rebounds in Uruguay.

Spurlock, who worked out for several NBA teams following graduation, earned a spot on Detroit’s 2015 NBA Summer League roster, averaging 10 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Pistons.

A native of Woodbridge, Virginia, Spurlock received college scholarship offers from a number of Power 5 conference schools. Ultimately, he chose the University of Virginia (2010) before transferring and starting for three seasons at the University of Central Florida (2012-14).

While with the Knights, Spurlock averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 92 games.

Spurlock earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from UCF in 2014.

Spurlock was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Virginia and earned All-MET accolades after averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks as a senior at Word of Life Christian Academy in 2009. He also participated in the Capital Classic, an All-Star Game, which featured such players as Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and former Hawkeye Luka Garza.

