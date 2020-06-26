Uthoff Is A G-League First-Team Selection

Former Iowa forward Jarrod Uthoff was named to the NBA G League's 2019-20 first team on Friday.

Uthoff, playing for the Memphis Hustle, averaged 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3 assists in 34 games this season.

Uthoff has played in the G League in three of the last four seasons, averaging 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. He played in four games with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA this season.

Uthoff, who played three seasons at Iowa, led the Hawkeyes in scoring as a senior in 2016, averaging 18.9 points per game. He had 1,298 points and 579 points in his career.

Joining Uthoff on the first team were Frank Mason III and Jaylen Adams of the Wisconsin Herd, Salt Lake City Stars forward Jarrell Brantley, and South Bay Lakers forward Devontae Cacok. Mason was named the league's most valuable player.

The second team was Grand Rapids Drive forward Donta Hall, Lakeland Magic forward BJ Johnson and guard Josh Magette, Agua Caliente Clippers forward Johnathan Motley and Maine Red Claws guard Tremont Waters.

The third team was composed of Long Island Nets forward Justin Anderson, Memphis guard Dusty Hannahs, Wisconsin forward Jemerrio Jones, Lakeland forward Vic Law and Delaware Blue Coats guard-forward Marial Shayok. Shayok played one season at Iowa State.

The G League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season on June 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The regular season was suspended on March 12 because of the pandemic and had been scheduled to conclude on March 28.