Video: Bluder On Iowa's Seniors

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder talked about seniors Kathleen Doyle, Makenzie Meyer and Amanda Ollinger, who will be playing their final regular-season home game on Thursday against Minnesota.

Combined, the three have been part of four teams that have won 95 games, making them the winningest senior class in program history.

Iowa has played in two NCAA tournaments — reaching the Elite Eight last season — and the WNIT in 2017. The Hawkeyes, who are in third place in the Big Ten, likely will make their third consecutive NCAA tournament trip this season.

Doyle and Meyer are both 1,000-point scorers for their career. Doyle will end her career second all-time in assists in program history, and Meyer likely will be in the top five in 3-point field goals. Ollinger needs 40 rebounds to move into the top-five in the program's single-season rebounding list for seniors.

Junior Paula Valino Ramos also will be honored on Thursday. She will be graduating with a degree in biochemistry.

