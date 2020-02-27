Video: Meyer On Her Legacy

Iowa senior guard Makenzie Meyer talked on Wednesday about what she hopes her legacy with the program will be as she heads into the final games of the season.

Meyer leads the Hawkeyes with 62 three-pointers this season, matching her single-season high, and she is third on the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game, a career high. She is also second on the team with 108 assists.

Meyer has started every game this season, and 109 of the 121 games she has played in her career. She has scored 1,211 points, ranking her 27th on the school's all-time list.

Meyer has 217 three-pointers in her career, ranking sixth all-time. She meeds just five to pass Wendy Ausdemore in fifth place, and 15 to pass Kamille Wahlin for fourth.