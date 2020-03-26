HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

VIDEO: 'One Shining Moment' Lives On Despite No NCAA Tournament

John Bohnenkamp

For the first time since 1938 the NCAA tournament is cancelled, which means many of the famous sports traditions surrounding March Madness will be missed this year.

One tradition that had stood the test of time is David Barrett’s song “One Shining Moment,” which is a signature moment every year.

Sports Illustrated's Ben Pickman got a chance to speak with the composer and get his thoughts on the iconic song and what it means to college basketball. 

Here is Iowa's version.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Board: Wirfs Still Expected To Go Early In First Round

Former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is expected to go early in the first round of the NFL draft. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa could go late in the first round.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Garza Misses Out On Two National Awards

Toppin wins Oscar Robertson Trophy; Pritchard wins Olson Award.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Impact: Iowa Could Have Had A Long NCAA Run

A chance to play in the postseason could have set Hawkeyes up for next year.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Keep Olympic Dreams With Postponement

Tokyo 2020 Olympics moved to next year.

John Bohnenkamp

AP Vote Doesn't Make Hawkeyes Happy

Garza finished second in player of the year voting.

John Bohnenkamp

Lee Honored As NCAA's Most Dominant Wrestler

Iowa junior 125-pounder was undefeated this season.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Is Consensus All-American

Iowa center honored on NABC first team.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Next Year Is Here, Even If The Start Is Different

Hawkeyes are getting a lot of attention for the 2020-21 season already.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Lee Is Finalist For Sullivan Award

Iowa wrestler is a candidate for AAU honor.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza, Doyle Named To USBWA All-America Teams

Junior center is a first-team men's selection, senior guard is third-team women's selection.

John Bohnenkamp