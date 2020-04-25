Wieskamp Will Return For Junior Season

Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp announced on Saturday that he would return to the Hawkeyes next season and not enter the NBA Draft process.

Wieskamp was a third-team All-Big Ten selection this season after averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Wieskamp went through the draft process last season to get feedback in his game, but retained his eligibility.

"I have decided not to put my name in the NBA Draft this year due to all the unknowns in regards to team workouts and what the process will look like," Wieskamp said in a post on social media. "My goal is to play in the NBA and I'm looking forward to that possibility in the future. However, I'm extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something special."

Wieskamp's return means at least four starters from this season's 20-11 team will be returning for sure. The lone question mark is center Luka Garza, who won six national player-of-the-year honors as well as the Big Ten's player of the year. Garza has announced he is going through the NBA Draft process but will not hire an agent to retain his eligibility.

The Hawkeyes are in many way-too-early preseason national top-10s because of their potential lineup next season with Wieskamp coming back for sure and Garza likely coming back.

Wieskamp started the season strong, with a streak of 13 consecutive double-digit scoring games from mid-December to early February.

But he struggled with his shooting in the closing weeks. Wieskamp made just 14-of-53 shots in Iowa's final six games, including 3-of-21 three-pointers in that stretch.

Wieskamp has been in Iowa's starting lineup from the beginning of his career. He has started all 66 games of his career, and scored in double figures in 45 of those games.