HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Wieskamp Will Return For Junior Season

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp announced on Saturday that he will return for his junior season. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp announced on Saturday that he would return to the Hawkeyes next season and not enter the NBA Draft process.

Wieskamp was a third-team All-Big Ten selection this season after averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. 

Wieskamp went through the draft process last season to get feedback in his game, but retained his eligibility.

"I have decided not to put my name in the NBA Draft this year due to all the unknowns in regards to team workouts and what the process will look like," Wieskamp said in a post on social media. "My goal is to play in the NBA and I'm looking forward to that possibility in the future. However, I'm extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something special."

Wieskamp's return means at least four starters from this season's 20-11 team will be returning for sure. The lone question mark is center Luka Garza, who won six national player-of-the-year honors as well as the Big Ten's player of the year. Garza has announced he is going through the NBA Draft process but will not hire an agent to retain his eligibility.

The Hawkeyes are in many way-too-early preseason national top-10s because of their potential lineup next season with Wieskamp coming back for sure and Garza likely coming back.

Wieskamp started the season strong, with a streak of 13 consecutive double-digit scoring games from mid-December to early February.

But he struggled with his shooting in the closing weeks. Wieskamp made just 14-of-53 shots in Iowa's final six games, including 3-of-21 three-pointers in that stretch.

Wieskamp has been in Iowa's starting lineup from the beginning of his career. He has started all 66 games of his career, and scored in double figures in 45 of those games.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Grades For The Ojemudia Pick

Former Iowa cornerback went to the Broncos in the third round.

John Bohnenkamp

The Grades For The Epenesa Pick

Iowa defensive end went to Buffalo in Friday's second round of the NFL Draft.

John Bohnenkamp

Broncos Take Ojemudia In Third Round

Denver takes an Iowa player in the draft for the third consecutive year.

John Bohnenkamp

Epenesa Goes To Bills In Second Round

Former Iowa defensive end selected by Buffalo with the 54th overall pick.

John Bohnenkamp

Wirfs Ready To Get To Work With Buccaneers

Former Iowa offensive tackle prepares to protect Brady on Tampa Bay offensive line.

John Bohnenkamp

Day 2: Where Will Epenesa Go?

Former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa didn't go in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft. A look at possible landing spots in Day 2.

John Bohnenkamp

Pick Of Wirfs Leads To Good Grades

National analysts give high marks to Tampa Bay after selection of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

John Bohnenkamp

Bohnenkamp: The Microscope On Epenesa Misses The Bigger Picture

Iowa defensive end didn't have the best performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his coach says that shouldn't matter.

John Bohnenkamp

by

John Bohnenkamp

Instant Reaction: Wirfs Slips A Bit, Epenesa Has To Wait

It was a good-and-bad night for the Hawkeyes in the first round of the NFL draft. Tristan Wirfs went to Tampa Bay, while A.J. Epenesa slides out of the first night.

John Bohnenkamp

Wirfs Headed To Tampa Bay

Iowa offensive tackle taken by Buccaneers at No. 13 in Thursday's NFL Draft.

John Bohnenkamp