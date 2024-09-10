Wild Statistic Shows Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Massive Impact On Fever
The Indiana Fever have re-taken the national stage thanks to star rookie and former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark.
Clark, who has become one of the most talked about athletes in the nation, has not disappointed in her debut season with the Fever. Not only has she played well personally, she has helped lead the team to the WNBA Playoffs.
Clark Report on X has revealed a wild statistic about Indiana that shows just how big of an impact Clark has made on the team in her rookie season.
Before Clark in their previous 83 games, the Fever had won just 18 total games. Since drafting clark in just 36 games, they have won 19 games.
While not all of that success can be contributed specifically to Clark, she has improved the team dramatically. Her playmaking skills have been just as important as her scoring ability.
During her rookie season in 36 games played, Clark has averaged 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. She has shot 42.3 percent from the floor overall and has knocked down 34.7 percent of her three-point attempts.
At just 22 years old, she has also handled the media quite well. There have been a ton of critics and haters. A lot of jealousy has been seen among many women in the WNBA.
Despite all of the negativity that has tried to attack her, Clark has stayed away from it. She has simply focused on playing basketball.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, it seems very likely that the former Iowa superstar will win the Rookie of the Year award. She's also set to lead Indiana into the playoffs. There is a lot more to come this season for Clark.