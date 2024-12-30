Brendan Sullivan Dazzles as Iowa Strikes First vs Missouri in Bowl Game
Many wondered how the Iowa Hawkeyes would generate any offense against the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl without superstar running back Kaleb Johnson.
Well, it looks like Iowa is already finding answers.
Brendan Sullivan led an eight-play, 70-yard on the Hawkeyes' first offensive possession of the game, concluding with a six-yard touchdown pass to halfback Terrell Washington Jr.
That gave Iowa a 7-0 lead.
Sullivan went an impressive 4-for-4 with 54 yards while also carrying the ball once for seven yards on the drive.
Remember: Sullivan is actually auditioning for the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback job in 2025, as Cade McNamara departed Iowa via the transfer portal.
Iowa will be introducing a couple of new signal-callers next season, as it landed former Auburn Tigers quarterback Hank Brown via the transfer porter and Jimmy Sullivan through recruiting.
A strong performance in this bowl game would certainly go a long way for Brendan Sullivan to establish himself as the No. 1 quarterback for next season.
Sullivan took over as the starter midway through 2024 as a result of a concussion to McNamara. However, he made just two starts before suffering an ankle injury against the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 8, ending his regular season.
During his time on the field this year, Sullivan threw for 344 yards and a couple of touchdowns while completing 68.6 percent of his passes. He also punched in four rushing scores.
We'll see if the former Northwestern signal-caller can continue to impress for Iowa in the Music City Bowl.