Missouri Rides Two Buzzer Beaters to Thrilling Win Over Oklahoma
Missouri pulled out one of the most thrilling wins of the college basketball season thus far on Saturday, taking down Oklahoma in overtime on a buzzer-beating three.
But before the buzzer beater that would decide the game, Mizzou needed a first buzzer beater just to force overtime. The first buzzer beater came courtesy of Trent Pierce, who hit a dream shot from the logo to put five more minutes on the clock and send the home crowd into a frenzy.
Sweeney: Men’s Basketball Bracket Watch—First Look at Projected March Madness Field
As if that wasn’t enough, the Tigers beat the buzzer again in overtime. Trailing by two with the final seconds ticking off the clock, Mark Mitchell took the ball past half court, spotted up, and drilled another one.
There’s simply nothing like college basketball.
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.