Missouri Rides Two Buzzer Beaters to Thrilling Win Over Oklahoma

Missouri pulled out one of the most thrilling wins of the college basketball season thus far on Saturday, taking down Oklahoma in overtime on a buzzer-beating three.

But before the buzzer beater that would decide the game, Mizzou needed a first buzzer beater just to force overtime. The first buzzer beater came courtesy of Trent Pierce, who hit a dream shot from the logo to put five more minutes on the clock and send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Sweeney: Men’s Basketball Bracket Watch—First Look at Projected March Madness Field

As if that wasn’t enough, the Tigers beat the buzzer again in overtime. Trailing by two with the final seconds ticking off the clock, Mark Mitchell took the ball past half court, spotted up, and drilled another one.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?



Two buzzers for the price of one@Mark_mitchell25 // #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/ShIntNM3Gc — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 24, 2026

There’s simply nothing like college basketball.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated