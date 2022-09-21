18 Iowa Women's Basketball Televised in '22-23
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select women’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season.
In all, the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes have been selected to appear on television 18 times during the regular season, including 14 conference games, most of any Big Ten school.
For the first time in league history there will be two women’s basketball games televised over the air on FOX, with both contests including the Hawkeyes (at Michigan on Jan. 7; vs. Nebraska on Jan. 28).
Iowa will appear on ESPN or ESPN2 a minimum of five times, most amongst Big Ten teams, while its game versus Oregon State will be televised on ESPNU and Duke/UCONN will air on either ABC or ESPN2. Both neutral site games are part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon.
All remaining Big Ten games and home nonconference contests will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription). Game times for those games, along with road dates at Drake (Nov. 13) and Kansas State (Nov. 17), will be announced in the coming weeks.
Iowa returns 11 letterwinners, including all five starters: Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock. Clark was a consensus All-American, Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Dawn Staley Guard of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament MVP and was a finalist for the Naismith Award, WBCA Wade Trophy and John R. Wooden Award. Czinano was named an Associated Press and WBCA All-America honorable mention, and was a Lisa Leslie Center of the Year semifinalist.
Fans can purchase season tickets ($125), at the UI Athletics Ticket Office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, over the phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale in early October.
Date Opponent Time TV
Fri., Oct. 28 Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition) TBD
Mon., Nov. 7 Southern University TBD
Thurs., Nov. 10 Evansville TBD
Sun., Nov. 13 at Drake TBD
Thurs., Nov. 17 at Kansas State TBD
Sun., Nov. 20 Belmont TBD
Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Oregon State^ 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Sun., Nov. 27 vs. Duke/UCONN TBD ABC or ESPN2
Thurs., Dec. 1 NC State* 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Sun., Dec. 4 at Wisconsin TBD
Wed., Dec. 7 Iowa State+ 6 p.m. ESPN2
Sat., Dec. 10 Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN
Sun., Dec. 18 Northern Iowa TBD
Wed., Dec. 21 Dartmouth TBD
Thurs., Dec. 29 Purdue 8 p.m. BTN
Sun., Jan. 1 at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN
Sat., Jan. 7 at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FOX
Wed., Jan. 11 Northwestern TBD
Sat., Jan. 14 Penn State 11:30 a.m. BTN
Wed., Jan. 18 at Michigan State TBD
Mon., Jan. 23 at Ohio State 6 p.m. ESPN2
Sat., Jan. 28 Nebraska 11 a.m. FOX
Thurs., Feb. 2 Maryland 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Sun., Feb. 5 at Penn State 11 a.m. BTN
Thurs., Feb. 9 at Indiana 5:30 p.m. BTN
Sun., Feb. 12 Rutgers 2 p.m. FS1
Wed., Feb. 15 Wisconsin TBD
Sat., Feb. 18 at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
Tues., Feb. 21 at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN
Sun., Feb. 26 Indiana 3 p.m. ESPN2
March 1-5 at Big Ten Tournament TBD BTN
^ -- Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, Portland, Oregon
* -- ACC/Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge
+ -- Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series