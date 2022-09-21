18 Iowa Women's Basketball Televised in '22-23

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select women’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season.

In all, the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes have been selected to appear on television 18 times during the regular season, including 14 conference games, most of any Big Ten school.

For the first time in league history there will be two women’s basketball games televised over the air on FOX, with both contests including the Hawkeyes (at Michigan on Jan. 7; vs. Nebraska on Jan. 28).

Iowa will appear on ESPN or ESPN2 a minimum of five times, most amongst Big Ten teams, while its game versus Oregon State will be televised on ESPNU and Duke/UCONN will air on either ABC or ESPN2. Both neutral site games are part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon.

All remaining Big Ten games and home nonconference contests will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription). Game times for those games, along with road dates at Drake (Nov. 13) and Kansas State (Nov. 17), will be announced in the coming weeks.

Iowa returns 11 letterwinners, including all five starters: Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock. Clark was a consensus All-American, Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year, Dawn Staley Guard of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament MVP and was a finalist for the Naismith Award, WBCA Wade Trophy and John R. Wooden Award. Czinano was named an Associated Press and WBCA All-America honorable mention, and was a Lisa Leslie Center of the Year semifinalist.

Fans can purchase season tickets ($125), at the UI Athletics Ticket Office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, over the phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale in early October.

Date Opponent Time TV

Fri., Oct. 28 Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition) TBD

Mon., Nov. 7 Southern University TBD

Thurs., Nov. 10 Evansville TBD

Sun., Nov. 13 at Drake TBD

Thurs., Nov. 17 at Kansas State TBD

Sun., Nov. 20 Belmont TBD

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Oregon State^ 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Sun., Nov. 27 vs. Duke/UCONN TBD ABC or ESPN2

Thurs., Dec. 1 NC State* 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Sun., Dec. 4 at Wisconsin TBD

Wed., Dec. 7 Iowa State+ 6 p.m. ESPN2

Sat., Dec. 10 Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN

Sun., Dec. 18 Northern Iowa TBD

Wed., Dec. 21 Dartmouth TBD

Thurs., Dec. 29 Purdue 8 p.m. BTN

Sun., Jan. 1 at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN

Sat., Jan. 7 at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FOX

Wed., Jan. 11 Northwestern TBD

Sat., Jan. 14 Penn State 11:30 a.m. BTN

Wed., Jan. 18 at Michigan State TBD

Mon., Jan. 23 at Ohio State 6 p.m. ESPN2

Sat., Jan. 28 Nebraska 11 a.m. FOX

Thurs., Feb. 2 Maryland 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Feb. 5 at Penn State 11 a.m. BTN

Thurs., Feb. 9 at Indiana 5:30 p.m. BTN

Sun., Feb. 12 Rutgers 2 p.m. FS1

Wed., Feb. 15 Wisconsin TBD

Sat., Feb. 18 at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Tues., Feb. 21 at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN

Sun., Feb. 26 Indiana 3 p.m. ESPN2

March 1-5 at Big Ten Tournament TBD BTN

^ -- Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, Portland, Oregon

* -- ACC/Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge

+ -- Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series