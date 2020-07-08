20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

One in a series of stories on the 20 Hawkeyes to watch for the 2020 football season.

Consider the final game of Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the 2019 football season.

The Iowa wide receiver was the Most Valuable Offensive Player in the Holiday Bowl win over USC after having a touchdown reception, a rushing touchdown, and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Oh, and he almost had a passing touchdown.

That game solidified Smith-Marsette's resumé as a big-play threat for the Hawkeyes, and brings him plenty of attention for his senior season.

Smith-Marsette was named a preseason first-team return specialist on Athlon Sports' All-Big Ten team. He was also a fourth-team receiver on Athlon's list.

Smith-Marsette knows there are high expectations on him.

"It shows you've been working hard, doing what you have to do," he said back in May. "But it also shows that I'm the type of person that doesn't let those type of things boost me too high to the point where I can't produce. So, just being able to hear that is definitely a confidence booster, but it's not to the point where it's, 'Oh my God, I've got to make sure that I maintain.'"

Smith-Marsette is coming off his best statistical season for the Hawkeyes, with 44 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

He's part of a talented wide receiver group that includes Brandon Smith, Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini.

"You've got to work like you still have to make a name for yourself," Smith-Marsette said. "Nobody has arrived. Nobody is a guaranteed first-round (NFL) pick, second-round pick, third-round pick. We don't have anybody in that room that's a guaranteed anything. You still just have to work like you're just coming in, like you still need a spot."