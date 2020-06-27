HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Beau Stephens

John Bohnenkamp

A look at offensive tackle Beau Stephens, one of the commitments in Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-foot-6

Weight — 305 pounds

Hometown — Blue Springs, Mo.

High school — Blue Springs

Other offers — Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (44 position, 5 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (474 national, 41 position, 6 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (60 position, 8 state)

Analysis

Another sturdy, big-bodied lineman in Iowa’s recruiting class, Stephens showed the ability to stabilize defensive linemen and move them into the second level with ease. He’s solid in both the run and pass game, creating holes for tailbacks and spreading out the pocket when his team went to the air. Stephens showed the ability to work as a lead blocker, too.

Stephens also plays defensive end, so he's difficult for opponents to handle on both sides of the ball.

Analysis by Adam Hensley.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Connor Colby

In-state offensive lineman was one of Iowa's first commitments.

John Bohnenkamp

Toussaint Appreciates Support Of His Teammates

Iowa guard talks about his emotions after the death of George Floyd.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Uthoff Is A G-League First-Team Selection

Former Iowa forward honored.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa's Track And Field Team Creates 'Speak Your Truth' Committee

Group wants to establish a team culture, and be active in the community.

Pete Ruden

Ready To Play: Patrick McCaffery Moves On From Last Season

Redshirt freshman forward wants to build on lost 2019-20 year.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

No in-person recruiting can occur in all sports.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: Jeremiah Pittman

A look at a commitment in Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Adam Hensley

Mora: College Programs Need To Change Culture

Programs such as Iowa's that have been accused of racial disparities must have more education and dialogue.

John Bohnenkamp

Basketball Notebook: Garza's Decision Will Be 'Relatively Soon'

Iowa coach gives updates during Facebook Live chat.

Pete Ruden

Tracy Makes ESPN List Of Unheralded Stars

Iowa sophomore receiver had a breakout season in 2019.

John Bohnenkamp