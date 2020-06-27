Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Beau Stephens

A look at offensive tackle Beau Stephens, one of the commitments in Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-foot-6

Weight — 305 pounds

Hometown — Blue Springs, Mo.

High school — Blue Springs

Other offers — Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas A & M

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (44 position, 5 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (474 national, 41 position, 6 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (60 position, 8 state)

Analysis

Another sturdy, big-bodied lineman in Iowa’s recruiting class, Stephens showed the ability to stabilize defensive linemen and move them into the second level with ease. He’s solid in both the run and pass game, creating holes for tailbacks and spreading out the pocket when his team went to the air. Stephens showed the ability to work as a lead blocker, too.

Stephens also plays defensive end, so he's difficult for opponents to handle on both sides of the ball.

Analysis by Adam Hensley.