Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Connor Colby
John Bohnenkamp
A look at offensive lineman Connor Colby, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.
Personal
Height — 6-foot-6
Weight — 275 pounds
Hometown — Cedar Rapids, Iowa
High school — Kennedy High School
Other offers — Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech
Rankings
Rivals — 4 stars (29 position, 3 state)
247 Sports — 4 stars (221 national, 14 position, 3 state)
ESPN — 4 stars (300 national, 16 position, 3 state)
Analysis
Colby was a hot commodity during his junior season at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, with offers from Big Ten schools Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State and Nebraska. But he was an early commitment to the Hawkeyes, the second player to join their 2021 class.
He’s a strong lineman who’s shown tremendous growth over his high school career. Really solid in both pass protection and run blocking. Colby, along with Davidkov, is another highly touted OL recruit who’s poised to fit in with Iowa’s traditional powerhouse blocker production.
Analysis by Adam Hensley.