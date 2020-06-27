HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Connor Colby

John Bohnenkamp

A look at offensive lineman Connor Colby, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-foot-6

Weight — 275 pounds

Hometown — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

High school — Kennedy High School

Other offers — Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech

Rankings

Rivals — 4 stars (29 position, 3 state)

247 Sports — 4 stars (221 national, 14 position, 3 state)

ESPN — 4 stars (300 national, 16 position, 3 state)

Analysis

Colby was a hot commodity during his junior season at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, with offers from Big Ten schools Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State and Nebraska. But he was an early commitment to the Hawkeyes, the second player to join their 2021 class.

He’s a strong lineman who’s shown tremendous growth over his high school career. Really solid in both pass protection and run blocking. Colby, along with Davidkov, is another highly touted OL recruit who’s poised to fit in with Iowa’s traditional powerhouse blocker production.

Analysis by Adam Hensley.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Beau Stephens

Breaking down one of the offensive line commitments in Iowa's 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp

Toussaint Appreciates Support Of His Teammates

Iowa guard talks about his emotions after the death of George Floyd.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Uthoff Is A G-League First-Team Selection

Former Iowa forward honored.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa's Track And Field Team Creates 'Speak Your Truth' Committee

Group wants to establish a team culture, and be active in the community.

Pete Ruden

Ready To Play: Patrick McCaffery Moves On From Last Season

Redshirt freshman forward wants to build on lost 2019-20 year.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

No in-person recruiting can occur in all sports.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: Jeremiah Pittman

A look at a commitment in Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Adam Hensley

Mora: College Programs Need To Change Culture

Programs such as Iowa's that have been accused of racial disparities must have more education and dialogue.

John Bohnenkamp

Basketball Notebook: Garza's Decision Will Be 'Relatively Soon'

Iowa coach gives updates during Facebook Live chat.

Pete Ruden

Tracy Makes ESPN List Of Unheralded Stars

Iowa sophomore receiver had a breakout season in 2019.

John Bohnenkamp