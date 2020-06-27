Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Connor Colby

A look at offensive lineman Connor Colby, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-foot-6

Weight — 275 pounds

Hometown — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

High school — Kennedy High School

Other offers — Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech

Rankings

Rivals — 4 stars (29 position, 3 state)

247 Sports — 4 stars (221 national, 14 position, 3 state)

ESPN — 4 stars (300 national, 16 position, 3 state)

Analysis

Colby was a hot commodity during his junior season at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, with offers from Big Ten schools Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Michigan State and Nebraska. But he was an early commitment to the Hawkeyes, the second player to join their 2021 class.

He’s a strong lineman who’s shown tremendous growth over his high school career. Really solid in both pass protection and run blocking. Colby, along with Davidkov, is another highly touted OL recruit who’s poised to fit in with Iowa’s traditional powerhouse blocker production.

Analysis by Adam Hensley.