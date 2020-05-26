HawkeyeMaven
Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Cooper DeJean

John Bohnenkamp

A look at Cooper DeJean, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

Personal

Position — ATH (Plays quarterback and defensive back in high school)

Height — 6-2

Weight — 198 pounds

Hometown — Ida Grove, Iowa

High School — OABCIG

Scholarship offers — Iowa, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State

Rankings

Rivals: 3 stars

247 Sports: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

National position rankings

Rivals: 52nd

247 Sports: 27th

ESPN: 69th

State rankings

Rivals: 14th

247 Sports: 4th (389th nationally)

ESPN: 12th

What to watch

DeJean put up impressive numbers last season in leading OABCIG to the Class 2A state football championship.

He led the state with 5,062 all-purpose yards, 4,838 offensive yards, and 396 pass attempts, while tying for the state lead with 70 touchdowns. He was second in the state with 236 pass completions.

On the defensive side, DeJean had 34 tackles last season, including 24 solos. He had five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. On special teams, he averaged 30 yards on three kickoff returns, and had two punt returns for touchdowns.

His athleticism and versatility makes him a good pick-up for the Hawkeyes in this class.

Football

