Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Cooper DeJean
John Bohnenkamp
A look at Cooper DeJean, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.
Personal
Position — ATH (Plays quarterback and defensive back in high school)
Height — 6-2
Weight — 198 pounds
Hometown — Ida Grove, Iowa
High School — OABCIG
Scholarship offers — Iowa, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State
Rankings
Rivals: 3 stars
247 Sports: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
National position rankings
Rivals: 52nd
247 Sports: 27th
ESPN: 69th
State rankings
Rivals: 14th
247 Sports: 4th (389th nationally)
ESPN: 12th
What to watch
DeJean put up impressive numbers last season in leading OABCIG to the Class 2A state football championship.
He led the state with 5,062 all-purpose yards, 4,838 offensive yards, and 396 pass attempts, while tying for the state lead with 70 touchdowns. He was second in the state with 236 pass completions.
On the defensive side, DeJean had 34 tackles last season, including 24 solos. He had five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. On special teams, he averaged 30 yards on three kickoff returns, and had two punt returns for touchdowns.
His athleticism and versatility makes him a good pick-up for the Hawkeyes in this class.