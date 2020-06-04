Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Zach Twedt
John Bohnenkamp
A look at Zach Twedt, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.
Personal
Position — ATH
Height, weight — 6-3, 216 pounds
Hometown — Story City, Iowa (Roland-Story High School)
Offers — Iowa, Iowa State
Committed — November 30, 2019
Rankings
Rivals — 3-star (42 position, 10 state)
247 Sports — 3-star (47 position, 11 state, 680 national)
ESPN — 3-star (12 position, 8 state)
What to watch
Twedt is another one of those do-it-all commitments for the Hawkeyes.
He had 113 carries for 474 yards and five touchdowns last season, along with 22 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he had 113 1/2 tackles, including 80 solos. He also had 15 kickoff returns for 297 yards.
Twedt is a good in-state find in a versatile class.