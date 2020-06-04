HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Zach Twedt

John Bohnenkamp

A look at Zach Twedt, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

Personal

Position — ATH

Height, weight — 6-3, 216 pounds

Hometown — Story City, Iowa (Roland-Story High School)

Offers — Iowa, Iowa State

Committed — November 30, 2019

Rankings

Rivals — 3-star (42 position, 10 state)

247 Sports — 3-star (47 position, 11 state, 680 national)

ESPN — 3-star (12 position, 8 state)

What to watch

Twedt is another one of those do-it-all commitments for the Hawkeyes.

He had 113 carries for 474 yards and five touchdowns last season, along with 22 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he had 113 1/2 tackles, including 80 solos. He also had 15 kickoff returns for 297 yards.

Twedt is a good in-state find in a versatile class.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Golston Named To Lott IMPACT Watch List

Iowa defensive end among 42 nominees.

John Bohnenkamp

Summer Return Process For Hawkeyes Will Be Slow

Iowa gets back into the football facility for first workouts since March.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz: It's Time To Listen, And Change

Iowa football coach has learned from talking with players in recent days.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa's Football Facility Reopens, With Different Rules

Concerns over COVID-19 lead to new routine for Hawkeyes.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Bracketology: Hawkeyes Are A 3 Seed

Iowa moves up in Lunardi's latest way-too-early NCAA Tournament bracket.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

'Every Shoe Has A Story': Inside A Former Hawkeye's Air Jordan Collection

Mary Berdo has put together an impressive collection of Nikes.

Adam Hensley

Warren Creates Big Ten Anti-Hate And Anti-Racism Coalition

Conference commissioner releases open letter.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa Prepared To Cover Financial Shortfalls

'Shared sacrifice' expected during the next fiscal year.

John Bohnenkamp

What Iowa's Gameday Experience Could Be Like

All scenarios being considered for the environment outside of Kinnick Stadium during home games.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

ESPN: Petras Among The 'Wild Cards'

Expected Iowa starter doesn't have much experience.

John Bohnenkamp