Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Zach Twedt

A look at Zach Twedt, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

Personal

Position — ATH

Height, weight — 6-3, 216 pounds

Hometown — Story City, Iowa (Roland-Story High School)

Offers — Iowa, Iowa State

Committed — November 30, 2019

Rankings

Rivals — 3-star (42 position, 10 state)

247 Sports — 3-star (47 position, 11 state, 680 national)

ESPN — 3-star (12 position, 8 state)

What to watch

Twedt is another one of those do-it-all commitments for the Hawkeyes.

He had 113 carries for 474 yards and five touchdowns last season, along with 22 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he had 113 1/2 tackles, including 80 solos. He also had 15 kickoff returns for 297 yards.

Twedt is a good in-state find in a versatile class.