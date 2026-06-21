5 Questions Iowa Football Must Answer Before 2026 Season
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Training camp continues to inch closer and closer each day. The Iowa Hawkeyes put together a strong spring ball and now look to carry that momentum into the 2026 season.
It doesn't come without question marks, though. Like every team throughout the country, Iowa has unanswered questions, with some ringing much louder than others.
Who is the starting quarterback?
It's the obvious question looming over this team. Is it Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown?
Is it even decided by Week 1? That might also be another question. This thing has the feeling it could linger into the regular season before it's decided. That scenario is a whole other mess to deal with.
As the saying goes, "if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks," and Iowa needs to make the call for the sake of the team, both quarterbacks, and so they can move forward.
Where does the pass rush come from?
Phil Parker has his work cut out for him to find a pass rush with a new set of defensive ends getting into the action.
Kenneth Merrieweather, Iose Epenesa, and Kahmari Brown look to be the group on paper. Does someone from that group step up? Or does Phil Parker have to get creative?
Parker has shown an ability to heat up quarterbacks with pressure, but how ready is Iowa for that with a new-look secondary in a few spots?
Does the special teams unit stay up to par?
For years, Iowa has been the model of special teams for teams throughout the country.
They cover kicks well, they down punts deep in opponents' territory, and they spark big returns. All of that must be replaced in 2026 with a new kicker, returner, punter, and even a new special teams coordinator.
That's a lot of change to adjust to in one offseason for an entire unit.
Will the run game be as good as expected?
This question is one I feel very confident in. Offensive line coach George Barnett has things rolling up front, and I expect that to continue this year.
What is exciting about this question is the running back group. This may be the deepest and most talented running back room Iowa has had in years.
Kamari Moulton can be the lead back. L.J. Phillips can be physical and grind out yards. Nathan McNeil and Xavier Washington are young talents that Iowa trusts. Iowa's offense will go through this group.
What type of offense does this team want to be?
To piggyback off the last thought, it poses the question of what kind of offense Iowa wants to be this year.
In two years of Tim Lester as the offensive coordinator, Iowa has shown two styles. In 2024, Iowa was a more traditional pro-style offense with a zone blocking scheme. In 2025, Iowa had more wrinkles, options, and motion looks due to Mark Gronowski's mobility.
The answer to this question is largely dependent on who comes out of the quarterback competition on top.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7