Iowa Football's 2026 Season Could Go in Two Very Different Directions

What is the ceiling for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2026? Is it nine wins? Ten? The program's first College Football Playoff appearance? All are in play with the 2026 schedule.



Alternatively, this team's floor could be equally as low in 2026 if things go sideways, which is not as far-fetched as some Hawkeye fans would like to think.

Iowa Football's Path to a Dream Season — and a Disappointing One

Iowa is a little bit protected from a full-on catastrophe simply due to its style of play and its size in the trenches. They can grind out a few games every year to avoid the 3-9 or 4-8 disaster, but the other side of that coin is it can put a hard ceiling on possibly taking that next step.



With a 2026 schedule that is manageable on paper, Iowa has a ceiling that could be remembered in program history, but a floor that could send shockwaves through the program not felt in over a decade.

Best Case Scenario: 10-2

Oct 18, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Fans conduct the Iowa Wave at the end of the first quarter during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If Iowa handles business, a 3-0 start should be in the cards. The brutal run of Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington is looming, but what if Iowa can get out of that at 1-2? They're likely the favorites the rest of the way.



Sure, weird things could happen against Minnesota, Illinois, or Nebraska, but if the Hawkeyes get rolling, those late-season matchups tilt Iowa's way big-time.

If Iowa can somehow navigate the first six games with a 5-1 record, the CFP dream becomes a reality, but that is so much easier said than done. Plus, it's still Iowa. And it's still the Big Ten in October and November.



Navigating winnable games is much, much harder than it sounds.

Worst Case Scenario: 5-7

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Fans brave the elements at Kinnick Stadium before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Oregon Ducks. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This type of season would send shockwaves through the Iowa program. Not since 2012 has Iowa finished under .500. With questions at quarterback, which could loom large, things could go off the tracks.



Things could get funky in Week 2 against Iowa State. They have a new roster with a mobile quarterback. This will be the Cyclones' Super Bowl. And what if Iowa's quarterback situation is messy? It's the Cy-Hawk. Weird things happen.

Chase that game with a three-game stretch against Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington, and Iowa could be 2-4 before the bye week. The vocal displeasure would be deafening.



Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska would all be looming. If the quarterback situation stayed messy, nothing would be a given.

Iowa Football 2026 Schedule

Saturday, September 5: Northern Illinois (3:15 p.m., Big Ten Network)



Saturday, September 12: Iowa State (6:30 p.m., NBC)



Saturday, September 19: Northern Iowa (3:00 p.m., FS1)



Saturday, September 26: at Michigan



Saturday, October 3: Ohio State



Friday, October 9: at Washington (8 p.m.)



Saturday, October 17: Bye



Saturday, October 24: at Minnesota



Saturday, October 31: Wisconsin



Saturday, November 7: at Northwestern



Saturday, November 14: Purdue



Saturday, November 21: at Illinois



Friday, November 27: Nebraska (11:00 a.m., CBS)



All times CST