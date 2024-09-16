Analyst Blasts Iowa Hawkeyes In New Rankings
The Iowa Hawkeyes came away with a 38-21 win over the Troy Trojans this past Saturday, but it really wasn't that impressive of a victory.
Iowa trailed 14-10 at halftime and really didn't pull away until the fourth quarter.
Paul Harvey of Saturday Tradition wasn't exactly riveted by the Hawkeyes' performance, and he made that very clear in his latest Big Ten power rankings.
"It’s getting harder to talk about anything positive related to Iowa," Harvey wrote. "The Hawkeyes have run into some surprising defensive struggles via explosive plays to accompany their offensive issues. But I’m giving them leeway this week after outscoring Troy 28-7 in the 2nd half."
Harvey ranked Iowa eighth in the conference, and while the Big Ten is rugged, that is certainly not where the Hawkeyes want to be.
Iowa has encountered all sorts of problems over the first three weeks of 2024.
Yes, the Hawkeyes routed Illinois State by a score of 40-0 in their season opener, but they then proceeded to blow a double-digit lead in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 2, and they made their Week 3 matchup against Troy much harder than it should have been.
Iowa's defense has been uncharacteristically vulnerable over the first several weeks, giving up a handful of big plays over the last two games.
Throw in the fact that Cade McNamara hasn't looked great under center, and you have to wonder if the Hawkeyes will even be in the conversation a few weeks from now.
Iowa will begin Big Ten play on Saturday when it faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers.