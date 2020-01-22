HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Barta Named CFP Committee Chairman

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta has been named the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Gary Barta has ascended to one of the most visible positions in college football.

Barta, Iowa's athletics director, was named the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee for the 2020 season.

Barta replaces Rob Mullens, the athletics director at Oregon who served as chairman for the past two seasons.

Tom Burman, athletics director at Wyoming, Rick George, athletics director at Colorado, and John Urschel, a former All-American lineman at Penn State, to the selection committee, it was announced Wednesday by Bill Hancock, CFP executive director.

The new members will begin three-year terms starting this spring. They will replace Mullens, Frank Beamer, and Chris Howard, whose terms have expired.

​"We are delighted that Gary will serve as chair," Hancock said in a statement. "He was a valuable member of the committee last year and he will be a good leader inside the room and a good spokesperson to let folks know what the committee did and why."

"I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee," Barta said. "I have so much respect for the other committee members, and for Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I'm honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020."

Barta was appointed to the CFP selection committee in January 2019. He has served as Iowa's AD since 2006.

He is a member of the President's Cabinet, comprised of vice presidents and other campus leaders that provide counsel to Iowa's president. Barta also is a member of the NCAA Division I Council and recently served on the NCAA Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering.

Barta served as athletics director at Wyoming from 2003-06. Prior to that he served for seven years as senior associate athletics director at Washington. He began his collegiate athletics career at North Dakota State as associate director of athletics development, then spent six years as director of athletics development and external relations at tNorthern Iowa.

Barta earned a degree in mass communication and broadcast journalism from North Dakota State in 1987. He was an option quarterback for the North Dakota State teams that won the Division II NCAA national championship in 1983, 1985 and 1986.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shhhhh! Don't Talk About Iowa's Home Winning Streak

Hawkeyes have second-longest active run among Division I women's basketball teams, but there's more at stake this weekend.

John Bohnenkamp

Toussaint Doesn't Let Mistakes Get To Him

Point guard knows to move on from bad plays.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Rutgers

Hawkeyes play Scarlet Knights in battle of ranked teams.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Connor McCaffery's Discipline Has Made An Impact

Sophomore guard isn't one to make mistakes.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Video: Fran On Rutgers

Hawkeyes take on Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night.

John Bohnenkamp

Resumé Watch: Could There Be NCAA Home Games For Hawkeyes?

Women's team climbs in the polls, and the RPI.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Monday Kickoff: Let The QB Battle Begin

There isn't much experience in a 'streamlined' depth chart, but Ferentz is looking forward to the competition.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Iowa Sweeps Big Ten Honors

Garza named Big Ten player of the week; Fredrick named freshman of the week.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Video: Ferentz On 10 Wins

Iowa coach talked about successful seasons.

John Bohnenkamp

Assad Enjoys His Home Debut As Hawkeyes Top Huskers

Freshman wins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time.

John Bohnenkamp