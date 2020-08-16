Iowa Target Bell Commits To Wisconsin

One of Iowa's remaining top targets in its 2021 football recruiting class committed to a Big Ten rival on Sunday.

Skyler Bell, a wide receiver from Watertown, Conn., announced on social media that he was committing to Wisconsin.

Bell, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, had Iowa among his final five schools, joining Wisconsin, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Bell, a 3-star recruit according to Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports, had 36 receptions for 549 yards and eight receiving touchdowns last season.

The Hawkeyes, who have 17 commitments overall, have three wide receivers already in their 2021 class:

• Brody Brecht (6-4, 200), Ankeny High School, Ankeny, Iowa

• Keagan Johnson (6-1, 188), Bellevue West High School, Bellevue, Neb.

• Arland Bruce (5-10, 192), Olathe North High School, Olathe, Kan.

The Hawkeyes haven't had a commitment since defensive back Jordan Oladokun committed on June 21.