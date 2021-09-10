Condon: Best Bets for Week 2

First, an introduction. I'm Trent Condon, a long time main stay in Iowa sports radio. I began my career in 2004 in Cedar Falls at 1650 The Fan KCNZ and over the past 17 years have talked Iowa sports on the radio airwaves. I now host the "Miller & Condon" radio program on 106.3 FM & 1460 AM KXnO in Des Moines weekdays from 10:00 - Noon along with broadcasting high school sports on the station.

Throughout the past 17 years, I have always had gambling be a part of my radio programs. Back in the day, it was taboo. But I knew that gambling was a big part of the sports radio experience. My first introduction into sports gambling was in fantasy baseball in 1989 as a 4th grader at Lincoln Elementary in Osage. I put together the NCAA Tournament bracket as a youngster. And finally, the world of sports betting started as a freshman in my dorm room at Mayflower.

During that time, I learned my limitations as a gambler. I love the numbers, but long term I understand it's not a winning proposition. As the old adage does, "there's a reason they keep building casinos." Along the way I've met professional gamblers and have good connections with many linemakers in Las Vegas. And in these articles, I'll pass along information that I get along with my plays on a weekly basis. So let's get into it.

Best Bets:

North Carolina State (-1.5) @ Mississippi State

NC State was a team that I built a big piece of my offseason portfolio on with some futures including my favorite offseason college bet, the Over at 6 regular season wins. They have an experience quarterback in Devin Leary that is efficient and can make some plays with his feet. But most importantly, they have a defense lead by Peyton Wilson, Isaiah Moore & Daniel Joseph that is built to slow down an Air Raid offense. Loving the Wolfpack.

Tulsa (+13.5) @ Oklahoma State

A year ago during the crazy Covid year, Tulsa gave a preseason #11 Okie State team a run for their money in week one before falling 16-7. Outside of the quarterback spot, Tulsa returns everybody on the offense. Obviously, this is a hugely important game in state for Tulsa. And Oklahoma State is still trying to figure out what they are doing at the QB spot. Give me the Golden Hurricane.

Toledo (+17) @ Notre Dame

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan looked good in his first start with the Irish. But the defense had plenty of leaky spots against Florida State. And Toledo can move the football. The offensive line returns as a whole for the Rockets, always an important component in early season games. This one will be tight into the 4th quarter, though many won't see it as it'll be a stream online broadcast on Peacock. Rockets to the moon.

UAB (+24.5) @ Georgia

The Georgia defense is elite, no doubt about it after what we saw in Week 1 against Clemson. The offense had issues coupled with an injury to quarterback JT Daniels leaves his status in doubt. The job Bill Clark at UAB has done is nothing short of miraculous. The program was shut down, the brought back 2 years later. After the restart, he went 8-5 in year one and 11-3 in the 2nd year including winning Conference USA. If Tyler Johnston can just make a couple of plays, UAB can keep this one tight. Blaze it up.

Utah (-7) @ BYU

As the great Stanford Steve of ESPN likes to say, this line stinks! BYU coming off a double digit win season is getting a touchdown at home? Utah has a great coach and a defense that travels. Lay some late night points with the Utes.