The Final Big Board: High Marks For Wirfs, Questions About Epenesa

Tristan Wirfs still is getting a lot of attention.

There are those who have questions about A.J. Epenesa.

The final mock drafts before Thursday's NFL Draft still have a high opinion of Wirfs, the former Iowa offensive tackle who put up an impressive performance at the league's Scouting Combine.

Epenesa, a former Hawkeye defensive end, didn't have the best Combine, and that may have cost him in some eyes.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson released his final mock draft on Wednesday night.

Hanson has Wirfs being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 10th pick in the first round.

Hanson's take:

"The Browns signed right tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year deal in free agency, but there is still a huge need at left tackle. The first true freshman to start at tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, Wirfs has freakish athleticism for someone his size and he has the versatility to play either tackle spot or kick inside, if necessary."

Hanson had Epenesa going to the New England at No. 28 after the Pats traded down.

Hanson's take:

"Still without a second-rounder, the Patriots could use one of their (now) four third-rounders (including my projected trade) to later move up into Round 2 and potentially target a tight end, such as Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet. For this pick, however, Epenesa could remind Bill Belichick of one of his former players (Trey Flowers). The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands, and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started 2019 slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games."

SI writer Albert Breer had Wirfs going to the New York Giants at No. 4.

Breer's take:

"I expect the Giants, regardless of GM Dave Gettleman’s history, to aggressively seek a trade. If they wind up picking here, I do think it’ll be a tackle. I don’t think it’ll be Mekhi Becton, because of Becton’s makeup. And what I’ve heard is that as teams investigate Wirfs and Jedrick Wills, the Iowa staff is higher on the former than the Bama staff is on the latter. New coach Joe Judge has relationships with both groups, and I think he’ll lean on them here."

Breer doesn't have Epenesa going in the first round — in fact, Breer has Epenesa on his list of overrated NFL draft prospects.

Breer said of Epenesa:

"Here’s another great college player who may wind up being ordinary in the pros. Questions about Epenesa’s explosiveness off the snap were there in the fall, and were only heightened with a mediocre showing at the combine. I wouldn’t be surprised if he slips from the first round."

Other mocks

• NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has Wirfs being selected by the New York Giants at No. 4. He does not have Epenesa going in the first round.

• NFL.com's Peter Schrager has Wirfs being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6. Again, no Epenesa in the first round.

• NFL.com's Charley Casserly has Wirfs being picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 9. He doesn't have Epenesa in the first round.

• NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Wirfs to the Giants at No. 4.

• ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. has Wirfs going to the Giants at No. 4 (although he thinks they can trade down and still get him).

• ESPN's Todd McShay has Wirfs ranked as the No. 15 overall, with Epenesa at No. 32.