Biggest Questions for Iowa Football's Big Ten Media Day Representatives

Big Ten Media Days are always a sign that football season is upon us. The biggest names from each school take the stand and dig into the upcoming season.



This year's Big Ten Media Days are set to take place in Chicago, Illinois, from July 28 to July 30. The entire conference will be on-site over the course of three days.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are slated to take the podium on Monday, June 28, and the three representatives will have a chance to give their thoughts on the upcoming 2026 season.

Who is Iowa sending to Big Ten Media Days?

The three representatives for Iowa make sense. The Hawkeyes are sending two defensive talents in defensive back Zach Lutmer and Jayden Montgomery. Joining them is tight end Addison Ostrenga.

Windy City bound for B1G Media Days 💨 pic.twitter.com/qjYurc8lv6 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 24, 2026

What can we expect from the defense with so many new pieces?

Zach Lutmer is the star of this defense. He is versatile and has a chance to ascend to national recognition. Jayden Montgomery is Iowa's middle linebacker, which is a prestigious position.



The thing is, these are just two of a few returning pieces to Phil Parker's defense. Lutmer and Montgomery have to have big years to keep this unit up to par.



The names they mention of who is standing out or making noise as training camp looms will be telling for what we can expect from Iowa's starting 11 on the defensive side of the ball.

How is the quarterback competition shaping up?

Addison Ostrenga, I am sorry. Being the sole offensive representative, you are going to hear about Iowa's quarterbacks endlessly. It's the main topic of this team entering the season.



Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown are battling for the starting job, and it's going to carry on into training camp.



I am sure Ostrenga has been given very clear directions on how much information to give, but it will be interesting to see what he says about each quarterback's skill set.

What are the expectations of Iowa this year?

It's a question that has to be asked, like it or not. And knowing Iowa, the answer probably lies somewhere between the idea of working hard, following the process, and showing up for each game ready. It's the professional, Iowa way.

But, really, what are the expectations for Iowa this year? Is this a team that can win 10 games and knock on the College Football Playoff door? Or is this a team that is in the 8-4 range with another trip to Nashville for the Music City Bowl?



Obviously, no one is going to give that second answer, but the thought lingers whether this is a year Iowa ascends or holds steady.