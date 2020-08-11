HawkeyeMaven
Big Ten Postpones Fall Sports

John Bohnenkamp

Six days ago, the Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule.

On Tuesday, the conference erased everything, and left open the option of playing in the spring.

The conference announced that all fall sports, including football, were postponed because of ongoing health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides football, the decision includes men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated, the Big Ten announced.

The conference announced its football schedule last Wednesday. The schedule included open weeks designed to accommodate the possibility of game postponements because of COVID-19 issues.

Even into Tuesday morning, the possibility of the season being pushed back was reportedly being considered.

That all changed with the vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors on Tuesday afternoon.

"When you look at this decision, we just believed, collectively, that there was too much uncertainty at this time in our country," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a BTN interview. ""We just believed collectively there's too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports."

Asked if the decision was unanimous, Warren said, "

Warren called the decision a "around-the-clock" endeavor.

On Tuesday, the clock ran out.

"This is a very, very trying time," Warren said. "This is one of those days you really hope in your career you never have to deal with these kinds of issues. But that's not the case in life."

