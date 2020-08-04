Reports: Big Ten Football Schedule Could Be Released On Wednesday

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has reportedly been having video conference with athletes around the conference about their concerns about having a fall sports schedule.

Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that Warren has been attempting to meet with two athletes from each school — one football player and an athlete from another sport — since Monday.

Greenstein wrote:

"Warren clearly wants to take the pulse of players before deciding whether to move forward or pull the plug on the 2020 season."

The Big Ten football schedule, which was reportedly scheduled to be released on Tuesday, has been delayed, Greenstein and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported.

Rittenberg reported the schedule, and the conference's medical protocols, could be released Wednesday.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Rutgers, reportedly involving 28 players and multiple staffers, has shut down workouts there and forced the team and staff members into isolation until at least Saturday.

Northwestern has paused its workouts until Wednesday after one player tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing led to multiple players being placed in quarantine.

Iowa's men's basketball team has paused its workouts after two positive COVID-19 tests. Coach Fran McCaffery said on Sunday three players have tested positive.

The Big Ten was the first conference to make the decision to alter its 2020 fall sports schedule, choosing to play conference games and meets only. That included football.

That caused the cancellation of three nonconference games on Iowa's schedule — the season opener against Northern Iowa, plus home games against Iowa State and Northern Illinois.