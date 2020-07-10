Binns Named DEI Executive Director

Broderick Binns, a former Iowa player who has been on the Hawkeye football staff for the past six years, has been named Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the athletic department, athletics director Gary Barta announced Friday.

Binns has been the director of player development for Iowa football in April, 2016. A four-year football letterwinner at Iowa, Binns served on the Iowa coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2014 and 2015, assisting with special teams.

Binns has played an instrumental role in spearheading the UI Athletics Diversity Task Force, diversity initiatives for athletes, and educational trainings for coaches and staff over the past year. He was named Interim Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in August, 2019 when the position was created.

The announcement comes as an independent review is being conducted into allegations of racial disparities within Iowa's football program were made by former players in June. The review, by Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell, is ongoing, and Barta said last month it would be completed in "weeks, not months."

The executive director position reports to Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services.

Binns will be responsible for assisting all Iowa athletes, with an emphasis on underrepresented students, with making a transition into college life socially, academically, and athletically. He will also be responsible for the implementation of diversity initiatives for athletes, coaches, and staff, and oversight of the UI Athletics Diversity Taskforce and Action Plan and ensuring that the goals within the Action Plan are in alignment with campus-wide diversity policies and practices.

“Broderick has been involved in our program as a student-athlete or staff member the past 12 years,” Barta said in the statement. “His strong understanding of Hawkeye Athletics and the University of Iowa, combined with his passion for helping student-athletes grow and have a great experience, make him a perfect fit for this position.”

Binns earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in sport and recreation management at Iowa.

Binns was a defensive end for the Hawkeyes from 2008-11. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and earned the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for defense. He was a three-year member of the Iowa Leadership Group during his career.