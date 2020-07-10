HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Binns Named DEI Executive Director

John Bohnenkamp

Broderick Binns, a former Iowa player who has been on the Hawkeye football staff for the past six years, has been named Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the athletic department, athletics director Gary Barta announced Friday.

Binns has been the director of player development for Iowa football in April, 2016. A four-year football letterwinner at Iowa, Binns served on the Iowa coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2014 and 2015, assisting with special teams.

Binns has played an instrumental role in spearheading the UI Athletics Diversity Task Force, diversity initiatives for athletes, and educational trainings for coaches and staff over the past year. He was named Interim Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in August, 2019 when the position was created.

The announcement comes as an independent review is being conducted into allegations of racial disparities within Iowa's football program were made by former players in June. The review, by Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell, is ongoing, and Barta said last month it would be completed in "weeks, not months."

The executive director position reports to Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for student-athlete academic services.

Binns will be responsible for assisting all Iowa athletes, with an emphasis on underrepresented students, with making a transition into college life socially, academically, and athletically. He will also be responsible for the implementation of diversity initiatives for athletes, coaches, and staff, and oversight of the UI Athletics Diversity Taskforce and Action Plan and ensuring that the goals within the Action Plan are in alignment with campus-wide diversity policies and practices.

“Broderick has been involved in our program as a student-athlete or staff member the past 12 years,” Barta said in the statement. “His strong understanding of Hawkeye Athletics and the University of Iowa, combined with his passion for helping student-athletes grow and have a great experience, make him a perfect fit for this position.”

Binns earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in sport and recreation management at Iowa.

Binns was a defensive end for the Hawkeyes from 2008-11. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and earned the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for defense. He was a three-year member of the Iowa Leadership Group during his career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawkeyes' Wrestling Lineup May Be More Powerful

Hawkeyes went undefeated in 2019-20, and bring almost everyone back to go with a key addition.

Anna Kayser

'Operating In An Unideal World': How Iowa Women's Basketball Recruits During COVID-19

The Hawkeye coaching staff watches games virtually during the pandemic.

Adam Hensley

For The Big Ten, At Least It's A Plan

Conference-only schedule is the best idea for the fall, but anything could derail it.

John Bohnenkamp

Big Ten Will Have Conference-Only Schedule For Fall Sports

Conference announces changes for 2020 as COVID-19 pandemic continues.

John Bohnenkamp

A Spring College Football Season? Bring A Blanket To Kinnick

Many options are still on the table for the 2020 (or 2021?) season.

John Bohnenkamp

How Faith Plays A Role in Jeremiah Pittman's Life On And Off The Field

The 2021 Iowa football commit and son of a pastor says faith plays a major part in his life.

Adam Hensley

20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Coy Cronk

Transfer from Indiana will give Iowa another experienced offensive tackle.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Report: Big Ten Considering 10-Game Conference-Only Season

League pondering options for 2020 college football schedule.

John Bohnenkamp

20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Wide receiver solidified his resumé as a playmaker in 2019.

John Bohnenkamp

20 Hawkeyes For 2020: Keith Duncan

Kicker is coming off a record-setting season.

John Bohnenkamp