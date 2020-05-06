Bohnenkamp: Hawkeyes Are Building A Strong 2021 Class

It was during the early signing day last December when I asked Tyler Barnes, Iowa's director of recruiting, if getting a recruiting class done as quickly as the Hawkeyes did last season made things easier.

He laughed.

The last commitment for the Hawkeyes before the early signing period for the 2020 class was defensive end Deontae Craig, and that came on August 16.

Iowa signed 22 players in the 2020 class. Eleven of those commitments came in a period from June to August.

At the time, it looked like an execution of efficiency by coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff.

The 2021 class is way ahead of that pace.

Wednesday's commitment of Nebraska prep wide receiver Keagan Johnson was the 15th for Iowa. The Hawkeyes' class is currently ranked sixth nationally by Rivals.com and 247Sports.

Among the top 10 classes, only top-ranked Ohio State (18) and second-ranked Tennessee (18) have more commitments. Miami (Ohio) has 17 commitments — its class is ranked 22nd nationally.

Among Big Ten teams, Minnesota has 15 and is tied for eighth in the overall rankings. Michigan, ranked 10th, has 11.

At this point last season, Iowa had just nine commitments.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has changed the recruiting landscape for this class. For now, athletes can't take official visits to campuses.

Iowa's staff has been able to adjust.

More and more commitments are happening because players have more down time now to consider where to go. They're getting the decisions out of the way.

Getting ahead of the other schools at this point is a credit to Ferentz, Barnes, and the rest of the staff. This isn't a group that likes drama, this isn't a group that waits until the last minute. The Hawkeyes find their targets early, and plan accordingly. And there aren't a lot of offers out there.

The Hawkeyes are finding playmakers — the last three commitments are Johnson and fellow wide receivers Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce. And so far, this class fills holes in almost every position group.

They are fighting off rivals — Johnson was also considering Nebraska, and Brecht and Bruce had interest from Iowa State.

And they are staying within a familiar footprint — 14 of the commitments are from Midwest states, and eight are in-state recruits.

This class is getting close to completion, but there are still plenty of opportunities for this class to get even better. Thomas Fidone, a four-star tight end from Council Bluffs, still hasn't made up his mind yet, and Johnson was doing some recruiting of his own later in the day on Wednesday.

Ferentz and his staff are getting ahead of an unpredictable summer. The chances to be out on the road, and the chances of players coming to visit, are slim given the pandemic and the shutdowns that have gone along with it.

It's never about drama, always about efficiency, with Ferentz and his staff when it comes to recruiting. Nothing, it seems, is left to chance.

No, the Hawkeyes aren't done yet when it comes to putting together the 2021 class. And it will be interesting to see what players they add.

What they've done so far, given the circumstances, is impressive. But it's a tribute to the execution of a plan that has worked well in the past.