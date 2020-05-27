Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Gennings Dunker
John Bohnenkamp
A look at offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, one of the commitments in Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.
Personal
Position — Offensive lineman
Height — 6-5
Weight — 280 pounds
Hometown — Lena, Ill.
High School — Lena Winslow
Ratings
Rivals — 3 stars
247 Sports — 3 stars
ESPN — 4 stars
Rankings
Rivals — 24th (position), 19 (state)
247 Sports — 35th (position), 9th (state), 404 (national)
ESPN — 20th (position), 5th (state)
Analysis
Dunker was the first commitment to the 2021 class, and it seems like a long time ago.
Dunker committed to Iowa on June 2, 2019, the first piece of what is turning into a strong class for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa likes its offensive linemen, and Dunker looks to be a perfect fit for the interior in the future. He is a relentless blocker with good footwork and hands. He's a fundamentally solid player, which is something Kirk Ferentz and his staff like in an offensive lineman.