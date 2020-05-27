Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Gennings Dunker

A look at offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, one of the commitments in Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Position — Offensive lineman

Height — 6-5

Weight — 280 pounds

Hometown — Lena, Ill.

High School — Lena Winslow

Ratings

Rivals — 3 stars

247 Sports — 3 stars

ESPN — 4 stars

Rankings

Rivals — 24th (position), 19 (state)

247 Sports — 35th (position), 9th (state), 404 (national)

ESPN — 20th (position), 5th (state)

Analysis

Dunker was the first commitment to the 2021 class, and it seems like a long time ago.

Dunker committed to Iowa on June 2, 2019, the first piece of what is turning into a strong class for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa likes its offensive linemen, and Dunker looks to be a perfect fit for the interior in the future. He is a relentless blocker with good footwork and hands. He's a fundamentally solid player, which is something Kirk Ferentz and his staff like in an offensive lineman.