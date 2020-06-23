Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Keagan Johnson

A look at wide receiver Keagan Johnson, one of the commitments to Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 6-1

Weight — 188 pounds

High school — West High School, Bellevue, Neb.

Other offers — Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Wisconsin

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (85 position, 3 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (417 national, 29 position, 3 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (34 position, 3 state)

The breakdown

The Hawkeyes went into a neighboring state and got a big future piece to their offense.

As a junior, Johnson caught 52 passes for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.

Offensively, Johnson is shifty with the ball in his hands. He has decent footwork, soft hands, and quick separation. He’s able to break away from defenders easily on go routes thanks to his speed, but in the short passing game, he excels at making defenders miss close to the line of scrimmage. He’s versatile, too, as both a pass catcher and as a runner.

Defensively, Johnson plays safety, He’s a decisive tackler, takes good angles to the ball carrier, and can get a good read on opposing quarterbacks’ eyes. He’s got good awareness in the secondary, as well.

Johnson is one of three receivers in the 2021 class, joining Arland Bruce and Brody Brecht.

Iowa's receivers room is loaded with talent this year, but with Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette heading into their senior seasons, the Hawkeyes have already found replacements.