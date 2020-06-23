HawkeyeMaven
Class Of 2021 Breakdown: Jordan Oladokun

John Bohnenkamp

A look at cornerback Jordan Oladokun, a verbal commitment to Iowa's 2021 recruiting class.

Personal

Height — 5-11

Weight — 180 pounds

High school — Gaither High School, Tampa, Fla.

Other offers — Appalachian State, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Howard, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Southern Mississippi, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington State, West Virginia, Western Kentucky

Rankings

Rivals — 3 stars (44 position, 89 state)

247 Sports — 3 stars (920 national, 78 position, 125 state)

ESPN — 3 stars (52 position, 108 state)

The breakdown

It's been an interesting few months for Oladokun, who originally committed to Iowa in April, reopened his recruiting in May, then gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes again on Sunday.

"After talking to my parents I have decided that I will be decommiting from the University of Iowa and opening my recruitment back up!" he posted on Twitter in May. "I will not be speeding my recruitment up for anyone!"

Oladokun later replied to that tweet, writing, "Iowa did not make me or force me to commit!"

His final four schools were Iowa, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

Oladokun is a two-way player — he also plays wide receiver. He had eight interceptions as a sophomore, and two last season.

He is one of two defensive backs in Iowa's 2021 class, joining Cooper DeJean. His teammate, running back Ricky Parks, is expected to announce his commitment soon.

