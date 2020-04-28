HawkeyeMaven
Hawkeyes Add Bruce As Another Commitment

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz added his 13th commitment to the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class keeps growing.

Arland Bruce, a do-everything offensive threat from Olathe (Kan.) North High School, announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday.

Iowa director of recruiting Tyler Barnes reacted to the commitment on Twitter moments later.

Bruce, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He becomes the 13th commitment to Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz's 2021 recruiting class, and the fourth in seven days.

Bruce had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois. 

Bruce can play multiple positions — he rushed for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns last season, while passing for 404 yards and four touchdowns. He led Olathe North to the Kansas Class 6A state championship game last season, rushing for three touchdowns in the game, a 63-26 loss to Derby.

He won the Thomas A. Simone Award as the top high school football player in the Kansas City area last season.

Bruce's father, Arland, won the same award in 1995 and played 10 seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Iowa's recruiting class is currently ranked sixth nationally by 247 Sports and seventh by Rivals.com.

Bruce's commitment is the fifth this month for Ferentz. Defensive back Jordan Oladokun committed on April 14, defensive end Max Llewellyn committed on April 22, offensive lineman Beau Stephens committed on April 23 and offensive lineman David Davidov committed on Monday.

Davidkov, linebacker Justice Sullivan and offensive lineman Connor Colby are listed as four-star recruits by Rivals. Davidkov, Sullivan, Colby and defensive back Cooper DeJean are four-star recruits by 247 Sports.

