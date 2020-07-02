HawkeyeMaven
Hockenson, Jackson, Hooker Among Second-Team Selections

Former tight end T.J. Hockenson is one of three Iowa players named to the BTN's All-Decade second team. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

As the Big Ten Network rolls out its All-Decade football teams this week, three former Iowa players have been named to the second team as well as the three who have been named to the first team.

T.J. Hockenson was a second-team tight end. Amani Hooker and Josh Jackson were second-team defensive backs. They join first-team picks Josey Jewell (linebacker), Brandon Scherff (offensive line) and Desmond King (defensive back) as Hawkeyes selected to the teams.

Hockenson, a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, finished his career with 73 catches for 1,080 yards. He saved his best season for his final year, when he had 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. He was named the Big Ten's tight end of the year that season, and also won the John Mackey Award and the Ozzie Newsome Award as the nation's top tight end. He was a first-team All-American by USA Today and the American Football Coaches Association.

Hooker was the Big Ten's defensive back of the year in 2018 after leading the Hawkeyes with four interceptions and ranking second on the team with 65 tackles. He was a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and USA Today, and was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson was a consensus first-team All-American in 2017, leading the nation with eight interceptions, tying a program record. He was the Big Ten's defensive back of the year. Jackson returned two interceptions for touchdowns that season, and ranked fourth nationally with eight pass breakups. He was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

