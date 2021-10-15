Condon: Best Bets for Week 7

After a slow start last week including Temple falling apart in the 2nd half against Cincinnati, we were able to bring home another winning week.

And in Iowa, we have another sportsbook option as Circa Sports is now available. This is a book that caters to big bettors and is the first book that opens the lines first early Sunday afternoon.

Auburn (+4.5) @ Arkansas, 11:00 am CBS

Both teams bring 4-2 record into this SEC match up. The Razorbacks look to avoid a 3 game losing streak after falling to Georgia & then Ole Miss last week 52-51. The Tigers have been much better than anticipated offensively, even with the struggles of Bo Nix at times. This is a public fade as the point spread continues the Arkansas way. 66% of the bets and 73% of the money is on the Razorbacks. Fade the public.

The Pick: Auburn (+4.5)

Purdue (+11.5) @ Iowa, 2:30 ABC

As we all know, Iowa comes in after the emotional comeback win against Penn State while Purdue had a week to prepare as they were off last week. Jeff Brohm has done a great job against the Hawkeyes going 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread. The Boilermakers are much better defensively than in past seasons with a new coordinator and a more aggressive approach. In a let down spot for Iowa, I'm going with the Choo Choos.

The Pick: Purdue (+11.5)

TCU (+14) @ Oklahoma, 6:30 ABC

Oklahoma came roaring back to beat rival Texas last week while TCU ran last Texas Tech. It's a banged up Horned Frog team with All American running back Zach Evans and QB Max Duggan banged up. Caleb Williams has been a revelation for the Sooners at quarterback. My concern lies with the spot. Letdown for OU, the drama of the quarterback and Lincoln Riley canceling media availability. Give me the points.

The Pick: TCU (+14)

Last week (3-2)

Overall Season Record (11-9)