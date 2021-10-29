Condon: Best Bets for Week 9

With Iowa on the bye week last week and a light slate, were ready to jump back in with a 5 pack of picks.

Iowa (+3.5) @ Wisconsin, 11:00 am ESPN

Two of the best defenses get together in Camp Randall playing for the bull. Wisconsin has found another gear over the past few weeks in the running game with the emergence of freshman running back Braelon Allen to go along with Chef Mellusi. Graham Mertz still struggles, while Iowa has plenty of offensive inadequacies. Even with the low total, we're going lower.

The Pick: Under (36.5)

Michigan (-4) @ Michigan State, 11:00 am FOX

Another B1G tussle that is looking old school. I like a lot of the close calls to go MSU's way, but more than anything I think we'll see a rolling clock. Two good defenses that rely on the ground game. Let's go back to the total.

The Pick: Under (50.5)

Fresno State (-1) @ San Diego State, 9:30 pm CBS Sports Network

Back to the well with fading the Aztecs. The SDSU offense is a mess. Fresno has a good QB in Jake Haener. Give me the competent offense.

The Pick: Fresno (-1)

Virginia Tech (+4) @ Georgia Tech, 11:00 am FSN

It appears that the Justin Fuente era is coming to a close. What's left in the tank for the Hokies? I don't think much. The continued evolution of the Ramblin Wreck continues with Geoff Collins from the triple option era of Paul Johnson. I'm liking their development against a dead VA Tech team.

The Pick: Georgia Tech (-4)

SMU (pick em) @ Houston, 6:00 ESPN2

The battle to see who gets Cincinnati in the AAC Title game goes down in Houston. SMU has been elite offensively with Tanner Mordechai who's thrown for 29 TDs already. Houston has bounced back to win 6 in a row. They are a more defensive minded team and this will be the best defense the Mustangs have seen this year. The Cougars lead the nation in 3rd down defensive efficiency. Go with the better D.

The Pick: Houston (pick)

Season Record: (13-10 ATS)