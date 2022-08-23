Cooper DeJean Ready for Bigger Role in '22

IOWA CITY, Iowa - It was lost in the shuffle of what turned into a key play in last January’s Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis completed a 52-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson that set up the Wildcats’ go-ahead touchdown in the 20-17 win over Iowa.

What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz remembers from that play is how Cooper DeJean, working at cornerback, went from one side of the field to the other to bring down Robinson short of the goal line. The Wildcats would score one play later, but that play, Ferentz said, defined DeJean, who is ready for a bigger role in Iowa’s defense as a sophomore.

“Go back to the play that our opponent broke right there in their last possession, he went from over here to down there and knocked the guy out of bounds,” Ferentz said. “Gave us a chance to live to fight another day. We couldn't get the job done, but to me that was kind of a signature play for him. Like that's who he is. He's just not going to quit on a play. He's got good ability and a good mentality. A real good mentality.”

DeJean wants to help Iowa anywhere this season. Maybe at the ‘cash’ spot, maybe as a safety, maybe as a cornerback. Even maybe as a punt returner or kickoff returner.

“I think the ability to play multiple positions helps out a lot,” said DeJean. “Just knowing what’s going on on the field, knowing the different positions, having played those positions before … wherever they put me, I’ll be there.”

DeJean played in seven games last season, but his playing time increased late in the season.

Now his role, whatever it may be, is going to increase.

“I think I’ve grown quite a bit,” DeJean said. “Last year I barely knew any of the defense — just the basic stuff. But I’ve been watching more and more film, thinking more complex on the field, getting my calls down, so things are going more slowly for me. So I think the learning process has been a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed it.”

DeJean came to Iowa with the reputation of being a do-it-all player. He was an elite all-state selection playing quarterback and defensive back at OA-BCIG High School in Iowa, throwing for 3,447 yards and 35 touchdowns, rushing for 1,235 yards, and recording 53 ½ tackles and three interceptions on defense.

“You can see he’s such a well-rounded player,” Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said.

“Cooper is just so raw,” Ferentz said. “You know, coming from a small school, he did everything for them, and we still haven't settled (on a position). He's playing corner, he's playing safety. We still haven't settled on one position with him. He seems to handle it well. Does a good job on special teams.

“But he's a football player.”

DeJean likes learning the intricacies of Iowa’s defense, and he thinks that has made him a better player.

“We always talk about the details in our defensive backs room,” he said. “Even if you’ve made a good play, there’s still something you can come back to and learn in the film room. I think Coach Parker does a great job of teaching that when we watch film together.”

He’s especially enjoyed learning about returning punts fielding kicks from Tory Taylor — “he’s one of the best punters, if not the best, in the country,” DeJean said.

It’s all about helping out, DeJean said.

“When you’re a defensive player, you don’t have the ball in your hands very much,” DeJean said. “So when you get that opportunity, it’s definitely a lot of fun to have the ball a little bit.”