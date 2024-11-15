Could Iowa Star Replace Browns RB Nick Chubb?
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has been one of the most prominent breakout stars in the country this season, which has catapulted his draft status.
While Johnson likely won't be a Day 1 pick, he could end up seeing himself fly off the board in the second or third round.
Could the Cleveland Browns represent a potential landing spot for the star halfback?
Ryan Heckman of Dawg Pound Daily thinks so, projecting the Browns to select Johnson with one of their third-round picks.
"With their first of two third rounders, the Browns address running back," Heckman wrote. "We're not sure what the future holds for Nick Chubb, and Jerome Ford may not be 'the guy' going forward. Instead, the team should invest in a reset at the position."
Chubb has played in just three games this season after returning from a brutal knee injury he suffered last September. He has been largely ineffective, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry.
It may be time for Cleveland to move on from the four-time Pro Bowler, and Johnson would certainly represent an interesting candidate.
Through 10 games this year, Johnson has racked up 1,328 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, leading the Big Ten in both categories. He is also logging a robust 7.1 yards per attempt.
Johnson arrived at Iowa in 2022 and had a decent freshman campaign, finishing with 779 yards and six scores. He then took a major step back last season, recording 463 yards while reaching the end zone just three times as a rusher.
The 21-year-old has obviously broken out in 2024, and it should result in the Cincinnati native garnering considerable attention in April.